Live: IAEA chief hopes to return to Ukraine 'soon' to continue nuclear plant talks

Hour by Hour

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expects to return "soon" to Ukraine, he told reporters, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation for his forces in Ukraine is "tense". Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest developments. All are in Paris time (GMT+2).

8:23am: Russian-occupied Kherson says 50-60,000 people to be evacuated

The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that about 50,000-60,000 people would be evacuated to Russia and to the left bank of the Dnipro river, state-run news agency TASS reported.

The evacuation is expected to last about six days, TASS quoted the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, as saying.

7:58am: Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempt to capture nuclear plant

Russia says Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was repelled after several hours of fighting, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours," RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was "repelled".

7:00am: 'The electricity supply in one large area in the north-east of the city (Kyiv) was out'

FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Kyiv on Russian drone strikes targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv.

4:00am: IAEA chief hopes to return to Ukraine 'soon' over nuclear plant talks

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expects to return "soon" to Ukraine, he told Reuters on Tuesday, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Grossi has been the go-between from Moscow to Kyiv in an effort to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant, which has been hit by power outages in the past weeks due to shelling of the site.

1:47am: Russian commander says situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow says it annexed just weeks ago.

In another sign of Russian concern, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic southern region of Kherson on Tuesday announced an "organised, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

