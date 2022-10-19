People of Ukraine win EU Sakharov prize for their fight against Russia

A boy waves a national flag atop of an armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine on August 21, 2022.

The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual Prize for Freedom of Thought, in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion that started Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100), which will be granted to civil society representatives.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Other past winners include South African President Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and Belarus’ democratic opposition.

