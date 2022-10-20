Live: Ukraine curbs power usage after Russia attacks energy plants

Hour by Hour

Employees serve visitors in a cafe without electricity in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, after three Russian missiles targeted energy infrastructure on October 11, 2022.

Ukraine has urged residents to drastically restrict their electricity consumption starting Thursday to cope with the destruction of power stations by the Russian army as winter approaches. Meanwhile, Kyiv accused Moscow of orchestrating a "mass deportation" of civilians from the occupied region of Kherson after a recent evacuation order. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest developments. All are in Paris time (GMT+2).

5:00am: Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

Ukraine has urged residents to drastically restrict their electricity consumption starting Thursday to cope with the destruction of power stations by the Russian army as winter approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with energy companies that they were preparing "for all possible scenarios with a view to winter", as Kyiv accused Moscow of orchestrating a "mass deportation" of civilians from the occupied region of Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law on Wednesday in four areas recently annexed by the Kremlin, with his forces raining down munitions across Ukraine, including on Kyiv and the country's west, which had previously been spared the brunt of the onslaught.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

