'Everyone does what they can': Ukraine's Mikhailivka recovers from occupation

The Ukrainian flag flies once again in the town of Mikhailivka in the southern Kherson region after Ukrainian forces retook it on October 2.

Mikhailivka, a quiet town on the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine, was one of the first in Kherson region to be captured during the Russian invasion – and things are now getting back to normal after the Ukrainian military retook it on October 2. FRANCE 24 reports.

Mikhailivka was lucky to escape bombardment during the seven months it was occupied, but soon after Ukrainian forces recaptured the town, a Russian missile landed in the school yard. There were no victims, but all the windows were blown out.

But the head teacher was not intimidated and took it upon himself to help repair the damage.

“Everyone is busy,” said school principal Yevhen Nakonechnyy. “Some lend out their vehicles, everyone does what they can. One by one, we deal with the consequences of this missile attack.”

In this spirit, the inhabitants of Mikhailivka help each other just as they did during the occupation.

Maryna Mamynchuk has been a home care nurse for over twenty years. She could have left last March, but decided to stay in order to help out those not able to leave.

"We see 40 to 50 people a day,” she said. “Some have psychological problems. Some have high blood pressure. And some people are alone, without children, who have lost wives or husbands, who just come to see me.”

