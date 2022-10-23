Macron meets with far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the international peace summit "The Cry for Peace", in Rome, on October 23, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday to work with Giorgia Meloni with "dialogue and ambition", after his first meeting with Italy's new prime minister in Rome.

Advertising Read more

Shortly before he tweeted the comment, Macron thanked outgoing premier Mario Draghi in a post featuring a photo of the former European Central Bank chief and the words: "Grazie (thank you) Mario."

Four weeks after Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won general elections, Meloni assumed office in a handover ceremony with outgoing premier Mario Draghi, before gathering her cabinet. "We must be united, there are emergencies the country is facing. We have to work together," the 45-year-old told her ministers during their first meeting, lasting half an hour.

The new government is the most far-right in Italy since World War II, and takes power at a time of soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Her government has already been rocked by tensions within Meloni's coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

Meloni was forced this week to repeat her unwavering support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia after Berlusconi was recorded defending President Vladimir Putin.

02:09

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government taking the helm of the eurozone's third largest economy has already sparked concern among Italy's allies, particularly in the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday she had a "good first call" with Meloni, saying she looked forward to "constructive cooperation".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said he wanted to keep "working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7" – a sentiment Meloni reflected in responses to congratulatory messages on Twitter.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe