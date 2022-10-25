Live: Liberal Democrats call on Biden to shift Ukraine strategy

HOUR BY HOUR

US President Joe Biden gives a speech in Pittsburgh on October 20, 2022.

Liberal members of the US House of Representatives have called on President Joe Biden to shift course in his Ukraine strategy and pursue direct diplomacy with Russia to bring the months-long conflict to an end. The call comes as Moscow plans to raise its unsubstantiated accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack at the UN Security Council on Tuesday. On the ground, Ukrainian forces claim to have recaptured some 90 towns and villages in the illegally annexed Kherson region, where Moscow-installed officials said they were setting up a citizen militia. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:20am: Russia cuts Internet, phone signal as Ukrainian troops advance on Kherson

Russia has ordered civilians in Ukraine's Kherson province to evacuate territory it controls on the western bank of the Dnipro River, where Kyiv's forces have been advancing this month.

Moscow-backed officials in the area have disconnected the Internet and phone signal, with Ukraine's military intelligence claiming that equipment used by Internet service providers has been stolen.

FRANCE 24's correspondent Gulliver Cragg has the latest from Kyiv.

6:35am: German president makes surprise visit to Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit, his first trip to the country since the start of Russia's invasion, according to German broadcaster ntv.

Steinmeir wants to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the trip, added the broadcaster.

"My message to the Ukrainians is that we are not only standing by your side. We will continue to support Ukraine, economically, politically and also militarily," the president said after his arrival.

The German president had been expected in Ukraine last Thursday. However, the trip was canceled at short notice due to the tense security situation, as Kyiv was bombed by Russian missiles and drones.

2:50am: World Bank disburses additional $500 million to help Ukraine

The World Bank said on Monday it had disbursed an additional $500 million to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs created by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and the ongoing war.

The financing by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the bank's main lending arm, was supported by $500 million in loan guarantees from Britain that were announced on Sept. 30, the bank said.

It comes on the eve of a recovery conference taking place in Berlin on Tuesday, where national leaders, development experts and CEOs will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion, now entering its ninth month.

“The Russian invasion continues to cause massive destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure – including water, sanitation, and electricity networks – just as winter is approaching, further endangering Ukrainian people,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

0:45am: Liberal Democrats urge Biden to negotiate on Ukraine

Left-wing US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to seek a negotiated settlement with Russia to end the Ukraine war including by exploring security arrangements acceptable to both sides.

In a letter, 30 House members from Biden's Democratic Party made clear they opposed Russia's "outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine" and agreed with the White House that a settlement was up to Kyiv.

"But as legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of US taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues," said the lawmakers led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the House Progressive Caucus.

They called for direct engagement with Russia to find a solution "that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine".

"Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians," they wrote.

A group of liberal Democrats call on President Biden to make "vigorous diplomatic efforts" for a "negotiated settlement and ceasefire" in Ukraine, raising red flags about "tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance" to Kyiv.

11:32pm: Russia to raise ‘dirty bomb’ accusation at UN, diplomats say

Russia plans to raise its accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body, diplomats said.

10:38pm: UN nuclear body to inspect two sites in Ukraine over ‘dirty bomb’ claims

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv’s request, it said on Monday, in an apparent reaction to Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Ukraine denies.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

“The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days,” it added.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

