Live: Russia and Ukraine preparing to fight 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson

War in Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said on Tuesday that Russian forces, occupying parts of the strategic region of Kherson in southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian soldiers, advancing towards the regional capital, will face off in "the toughest of battles". Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

4:12am: Ukrainian official: Russia digging in for 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson

"In Kherson, the situation is clear. The Russians are gathering their forces," Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said in a video on Tuesday. "This means that no one is ready to back down. On the contrary, the toughest battle will take place in Kherson," he added, without saying when this battle might take place.

2:27am: Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, says White House

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and discussed their commitment to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, the White House said.

The Meloni government is Italy's most right-wing administration since World War Two and former close ties between Moscow and two of her coalition partners have raised concerns with NATO allies.

10:15pm: New UK PM Rishi Sunak promises "steadfast" support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on a call that the UK's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said.

Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday. "Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions ... (Sunak) said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the spokesperson said.

10:05pm: Biden warns Russia that any nuclear attack would be 'incredibly serious mistake'

US President Joe Biden warned Russia on Tuesday against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error. Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine could use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory. This is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion.

The US and its allies suspect Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine. Biden said, "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know."

The Pentagon said Tuesday that Russia would face repercussions for using such a device."If Russia were to employ nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb, there would be consequences," spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists, without providing specifics.

