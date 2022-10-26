'The hard work begins now': UK PM Rishi Sunak picks new cabinet

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister this year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Sunak immediately set about appointing a Cabinet, aiming to put his stamp on the government while bringing in people from different wings of the Conservative Party.

He removed about a dozen members of Truss' government, but kept several senior figures in place including Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Sunak's decision to keep Hunt in place is expected to keep financial market worries at bay until a fiscal statement expected on October 31.

His re-appointment of Suella Braverman as interior minister immediately drew criticism.

Last week Truss sacked Braverman over a security breach, but Sunak reappointed her to the role. Opponents accused Sunak of cutting a deal with Braverman to give her the job in exchange for her support in his leadership bid.

Sunak also brought back faces from the era of Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Cabinet veteran Michael Gove.

Sunak aims to assemble an experienced Cabinet whose competence can erase memories of the missteps and U-turns of the past months.

But the right-of-centre party's divisions over immigration, relations with Europe and other big issues, remain deep.

As Britain's third prime minister this year, Sunak faces a daunting list of problems, including how to tackle an economic crisis and how to unite and rebuild a fractured party whose reputation has been shredded by months of scandals and rows.

"The hard work begins now and together, the Prime Minister's new cabinet will deliver for the British people," a source in his Number 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

"This cabinet brings the talents of the party together," the source said. "It reflects a unified party and a cabinet with significant experience, ensuring that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government."

Sunak will for the first time face the opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer at 1100 GMT on Wednesday for 'Prime Ministers' Questions' - the weekly showpiece political debate in parliament.

