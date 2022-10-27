War in Ukraine

Live: IEA says war in Ukraine could help speed up shift to green energy

01:36 Ukrainian National guard soldiers fire at Russian positions with a mortar near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. © Andrii Marienko, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

The drop in Russian fossil fuel exports after its Ukraine invasion this year will transform the global energy landscape for decades and can help to hasten agreen energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. The IEA's annual World Energy Outlook acknowledges the economic hit from reduced supplies of Russian oil, natural gas and coal but is keeping an environmental best case scenario in which no investment in new fossil fuel projects is needed. The IEA's report said the global energy crisis is causing profound and long-lasting changes that could hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).