Live: Russia says US reduces 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe

Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

12:00am: Recent drone and missile strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations in a week

Scheduled power cuts have been introduced in the Ukrainian capital as Russia has repeatedly targeted the nation's power network. Most major cities have been forced into placing unprecented measures to save electricity. In Kharkiv, the streets are plunged into darkness daily, with time intervals spread between trains to take pressure off the grid.

Faced with little choice, residents turn to power to stay connected - but its often not enough. Elsewhere, private electricity providers in Lviv and Chernyshevsky have introduced schedules to limit electricity consumption of industrial entreprises.

11:05am: Russia says it has completed civilian evacuation from Kherson

Ever since Russia's top general in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin said that difficult decisions would have to be made regarding Kherson, people in Ukraine have been wondering what he meant by that. One analysis put out by Ukrainian military spokespeople is that Russia may be preparing a scorched-earth policy in Kherson. Gulliver Cragg provides more information from Ukraine.

10:24am: Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuclear bombs in Europe

Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of US nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a US diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.

9:00am: Russian navy 'repels' drone attack in Sevastopol bay, says Moscow-installed governor

The Russian navy early Saturday was "repelling" a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea, a Russian-installed governor said.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control."

Earlier this week, Razvozhayev said that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol.

The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July.

The latest announcement came as Ukrainian forces press a counter-offensive to retake land in the country's Russian-occupied south.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

