Live: Russia withdraws from grain deal after drone attack on Russian ships in Crimea
Russia pulled out of a key United Nations-brokered grain deal, provoking international outrage and dealing a blow to attempts to ease a global food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
9:35am: EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal
The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.
"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
8:44am: Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Moscow on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea.
Russia made the announcement after its army accused Kyiv earlier Saturday of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext" and the UN urged the deal's preservation.
US President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous" while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was "weaponising food".
The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
