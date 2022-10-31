Live: Putin to hold talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders amid Caucasus tensions

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on October 28, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Monday, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus foes since they went to war in 2020. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:35am: US, China discuss relations, war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the rivalry between the two superpowers and Russia's war in Ukraine in a call Sunday, the State Department said.

The top diplomats talked about the need to "responsibly manage the competition between our two countries," Blinken said in a tweet.

They also discussed the need for Beijing and Washington to keep open lines of communications as well as the war in Ukraine, the US State Department said.

"The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, adding Blinken "raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability."

5:50am: World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from grain export deal

Russia’s weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices.

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the Middle East are at risk following Russia’s withdrawal, while Ukrainian corn exports to Europe will take a hit, two Singapore-based traders said.

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in the UN grain deal for an “indefinite term”, after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

“If I have to replace a vessel which was due to come from Ukraine, what are the options? Not much really,” said one Singapore-based grains trader who supplies wheat to buyers in Asia and the Middle East.

Earlier this year global wheat prices jumped to an all-time high and corn hit a 10-year top as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added fuel to a rally set off by adverse weather and Covid-19 supply disruptions.

Australia, a key wheat supplier to Asia, is unlikely to be able to fill any supply gap, with shipping slots booked right up to February, traders said.

2:57am: Putin to hold talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Monday, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus foes since they went to war in 2020.

The summit with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also comes eight months into Putin's Ukraine offensive that has made some of Russia's allies nervous. The trio will meet on Putin's initiative in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Kremlin said they will focus on discussing the implementation of agreements reached in talks under Russia's mediation last year and "further steps to strengthen stability and security" in the region.

Putin will also hold talks with each leader alone, Moscow said.

