Live: Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region, claims Ukraine preparing to blow dam

A woman walks past a building damaged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 30, 2022.

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region have announced they are extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. Follow our live blog for the latest developments of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).

08:08am: Russian missiles hit apartment complex in Mykolaiv

Russia fired four missiles into the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building and killing one resident, a day after it unleashed a barrage of missiles on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

Rescue workers recovered the body of an elderly woman from the rubble of the apartment block early on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities on Monday which targeted infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export programme were responses to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

7:24am: Turkey says Black Sea grain export deal needs to be kept separate from war in Ukraine

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the Black Sea grain export deal going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine.

Akar’s comments, released in a statement by his ministry on Tuesday, followed Russia’s suspension of its participation in the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at keeping food commodities flowing to world markets.

Akar also told his Russian counterpart on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate its decision.

7:15am: Russia extends evacuation zone in Kherson region

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region late Monday said they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region.

In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the region which is partially occupied by Russian forces, said he was extending the area covered by an order for civilians to evacuate by an additional 15 kilometres to include another seven settlements.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

