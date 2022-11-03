Live: Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from power grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

Hour by Hour

A view shows block 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on October 14, 2022.

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged high voltage lines. Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s guarantees it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations were “sufficient” for Moscow’s resumption of participation in a four-way grain export deal. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).

7:14am: Ukraine’s Energoatom says Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from grid after shelling

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia nuclear plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine’s nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Thursday.

The power plant has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said. Blocks 5 and 6 at the plant are being switched into cold state, it said.

4:10am: Russia resumes participation in grain deal

Russia's defence ministry justified the resumption by saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

"The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression that destabilises international trade".

"After eight months of Russia's so-called special operation, the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"This is truly a remarkable statement. It shows just what a failure the Russian aggression has been and just how strong we all are when we maintain our unity."

10:16pm, November 2: Zelensky says grain deal resumption important for 'whole world'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday hailed "a significant diplomatic result for our country and the whole world" after Russia rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

"Implementation of the grain export initiative continues," he said in his daily evening address, after successful efforts to revive the agreement were struck between Kyiv and Moscow in July.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

