Cartooning for Peace: Lula's return to power in Brazil provides hope for the Amazon

After a lacklustre and particularly tense campaign, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the Brazilian presidential election on October 30 against the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula's spectacular return to power, after 18 months in prison, is a source of hope for the Amazon, which saw rampant deforestation during Bolsonaro's tenure. Lula now has his work cut out as he seeks to reverse Brazil's environmental destruction.

A graduate of fine arts in Florida, American press cartoonist Ed Hall is the regular cartoonist for the newspaper The Baker County Press of Macclenny (Florida). Over the last 11 years, he has won nine Florida Press Association Awards, three Newsmaker Awards, and several fine arts awards.

Hall has also received the prestigious Excellence in Journalism Award from the Florida Press Club three times.

He has also published two collections 'Code Red' (2003) and 'Diversions' (2006). Hall's work is distributed by Artizans.

Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.

