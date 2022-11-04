Live: China's Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks with Germany's Scholz

Hour by Hour

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, not seen, attend a meeting in the Great Hall of the People, November 4, 2022, in Beijing.

In a much-scrutinised meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).

11:18am: Russian families bemoan Ukraine military draft 'chaos'

Seething with anger, Russian beautician Tatyana describes the Kremlin's military mobilisation as "complete horror."

In early October her young nephew was called up in the town of Krasnogorsk northwest of Moscow as part of the Kremlin's drive to prop up Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. The family, she said, had to buy everything from clothing to a first aid kit for him at its own expense.

"They had to purchase everything themselves, they bought a uniform, thermal underwear, medicines, and food," 40-year-old Tatyana, who refused to give her last name for fear of reprisals, told AFP.

"When they arrived, no one was waiting for them, and nothing was organised."

On September 21, Putin announced the start of a "partial" military mobilisation, the country's first enlistment since World War II.

In late October, the defence ministry announced the draft's completion, saying that 300,000 reservists had been called up.

11:05am: G7 agreed on need for coordination mechanism to repair Ukraine infrastructure

Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed on the need for a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"That's something that will be a core focus of this group in the days and weeks ahead," the official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, said.

He added that there was "remarkable alignment" across the G7 countries on the views and approaches towards China and the need for the G7 to strengthen coordination on strategy towards Beijing.

10:38am: China's Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks with Germany's Scholz

“At present, the international situation is complex and changeable," Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV. “As influential powers, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development."

On Ukraine, Xi “pointed out that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework", CCTV reported

The international community should “call on all parties concerned to exercise rationality and restraint, conduct direct contacts as soon as possible, and create conditions for the resumption of negotiations (and) jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons", Xi said.

10:26am: Germany's Scholz urges Putin to extend grain export deal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong a deal allowing safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine to avert a hunger crisis.

"I urge the Russian president not to refuse to extend the grain agreement which ends in a few days," he told reporters on a visit to Beijing. "Hunger must not be used as a weapon."

10:24am: Pope blasts 'childlike' wars at Bahrain interfaith summit

With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders Friday in calling for the world’s great religions work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.

On his second day in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan, evidence of Francis’ core belief that moments of encounter among people of different faiths can help heal today’s conflicts and promote a more just and sustainable world.

10:11am: Germany's Scholz calls on China to use 'influence' on Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its "influence" on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine.

"I told President (Xi) that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia," Scholz said. "Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

