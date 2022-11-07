Live: Ukraine warns of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Hour by Hour

Satellite image shows the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River near Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine, October 18, 2022.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).

01:53am: Ukraine warns of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure, as officials urged residents in the capital Kyiv to consider making plans to leave as ongoing strikes threaten the power supply, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Zelenskiy, in his regular nightly address, said Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy."

11:44am: Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam damaged in shelling, says Russian media

Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam was damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing emergency services.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a representative of the emergency services as saying that a rocket launched by a US-made HIMARS missile system had hit the dam's lock and caused damaged.

06:29pm: US privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks, reports Washington Post

The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by US officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

