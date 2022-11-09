Live: Ukraine asks G20 to address the deportation of children to Russia

WAR IN UKRAINE

File photo of Ukrainian refugees, mostly women with children, wait to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on March 6, 2022.

Ukraine has collated thousands of reports of its children being deported to Russia and wants their plight addressed at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff late Tuesday. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:58am: Russian Security Council chief arrives in Iran for talks

Russia's powerful Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev was in Tehran on Wednesday for consultations with Iranian officials on security matters, the TASS news agency reported.

"In Tehran, Patrushev will hold scheduled Russian-Iranian security consultations with the participation of Security Council experts and representatives from both countries' ministries and agencies," TASS cited the Russian Security Council's press service as saying.

The visit comes as allegations that Iran has supplied "kamikaze" drones to Russia to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine remain in focus. Over the weekend, Tehran acknowledged for the first time it had sent a "small number" of drones to Moscow, but said they were shipped before the war began.

7:23am: US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony: lawyers

US basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention center outside the Russian capital and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

Neither Griner's exact whereabouts nor her final destination were known, the legal team said in a statement, adding that in line with Russian procedures, her attorneys as well as the US Embassy should be notified upon her arrival at her destination.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on February 17, a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport.

3:18am: Ukraine wants issue of child deportations by Russia addressed at G20

The Ukrainian National Information Bureau showed 10,500 children had been deported or forcibly displaced, according to a statement from President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

"The Russian Federation continues to commit its crimes in connection with Ukrainian children," Zelensky's office quoted the president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, as saying at a meeting he chaired of a group of officials responsible for child protection. "The removal of children continues."

Yermak was quoted as saying Ukraine could count on UN help, but he restated Ukraine's lack of confidence in the International Committee of the Red Cross to help.

"Unfortunately, due to the very passive position of international organisations, in particular the ICRC, today we are unable to determine the exact number, how many, and where our children are," he said.

Yermak said discussions about the return of the children should start at the November 15-16 G20 summit in Indonesia, which Zelensky is expected to attend, most likely remotely.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

