France says it will evacuate four migrants from rescue ship Ocean Viking

Migrants gather on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship, in the Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Sicily, southern Italy, on November 6, 2022.

France said on Thursday it was evacuating four of the 234 migrants sailing on a charity group ship near the island of Corsica, citing health reasons, following tense exchanges with Italy on which country should allow the boat to dock.

France did not say what would happen to the remaining 230 migrants.

Immigration is a hot-button issue in both countries, and France on Wednesday said Italy's rightist government's refusal to let the boat, which had been sailing near its territorial waters for days, disembark was "unacceptable."

The Ocean Viking has been at sea for more than two weeks since its first rescue in the central Mediterranean and headed to France following Rome's repeated refusal to let it dock.

Authorities in both Corsica and Marseille, on mainland France, have said they were willing to welcome the boat - but that would require the green light from national authorities.

“We are living beings who want to be free. [...] There are people who are sick, women & children. We ask the population, the European Union to provide us with a safe port.”



Fodé* & 233 other survivors' rights on #OceanViking remain denied for up to 19 days: a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Xt9XYuEIEb — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) November 9, 2022

Italy has seen a sharp increase in migrant landings this year with almost 88,700 people arriving, compared with 56,500 in the same period last year. About 15% were picked up by charity vessels.

