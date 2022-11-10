Live: Ukraine cautious after Russia announces retreat from Kherson

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a destroyed bridge near the border with Russia near the village of Starytsya, Kharkiv region, on November 5, 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that Ukraine was moving “very carefully” after Russia announced a military pull-out from the city of Kherson, while a presidential advisor questioned whether Russian troop movements thus far constituted a full retreat. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT + 1).

Advertising Read more

8:13am: Ukraine cautious as international observers see signs of Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Kyiv was moving "very carefully" after Russia announced a military pull-out from the city of Kherson as international observers reported seeing some signs of withdrawal. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports.

03:22

7:45am: More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general says

More than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv's forces likely suffering similar casualties, top US General Mark Milley said Wednesday.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded," Milley said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York. "Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side."

7:31am: Zelensky says Ukraine moving ‘very carefully’ after Russia announces Kherson pull-out

Ukraine on Wednesday cautioned against considering Russia’s announced plan to retreat from Kherson, a gateway to Russian-occupied Crimea, and nearby areas as a done deal, and noted that some Russian forces remained in Kherson and reinforcements were being sent to the region.

"They are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pull-out or regrouping," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a video posted online on Wednesday night.

Russian forces were destroying bridges as they left and mining roads, Arestovych said.

"For the moment, we don't know their intentions – will they engage in fighting with us and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly," he said.

Zelensky said Wednesday Ukraine was moving "very carefully" after Russia announced it was pulling out of Kherson.

"The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'goodwill gestures', we win it all," Zelensky said in his daily address."Therefore, we are moving very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk, in the interests of liberating all our land and so that the losses are as small as possible."

Russian forces captured Kherson early in their invasion, which began February 24. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced that Moscow’s forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the city.

Kyiv's forces have zeroed in on Kherson, whose prewar population was 280,000, and cut off supply lines in recent weeks as part of a larger counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe