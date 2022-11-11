Live: Several killed by Russian strike on residential building in Mykolaiv

HOUR BY HOUR

An archive photograph taken on November 3, 2022 shows a house in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a day after it was destroyed by a missile strike amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine said Friday that at least five people had been killed following a Russian strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv, near the front line. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a "cynical response to our successes at the front." Meanwhile, Seoul denied reports that an arms deal it is negotiating with the United States is meant to supply Ukrainian forces with ammunition. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

10:34am: Putin not attending G20 due to other commitments, says Kremlin

Russia President Vladimir Putin will not go to the G20 meeting in Indonesia because of scheduling commitments, his spokesperson said Friday.

"This was the head of state's decision, given his schedule and the necessity of him staying in the Russian Federation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, a day after confirming Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Russia at the November 15-16 summit in Bali.

10:27am: Kremlin says it takes prisoner swap proposals with US seriously

The Kremlin said on Friday that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously, when asked whether Russia was ready to intensify negotiations with Washington.

"There are existing channels, they should be discreet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk more seriously about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges.

10:26am: Kremlin says work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal

The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on November 19.

Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to discuss a possible extension to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was a "reciprocal understanding" about Russia's calls for the West to remove "obstacles" to its own fertiliser and grain exports.

10:23am: Kremlin says Ukraine's Kherson still Russian 'subject' despite withdrawal

The Kremlin said Friday that the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine was still part of Russia even though Moscow announced its troops were retreating as Ukrainian troops advanced.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, after defence officials in Moscow this week announced the draw down of forces.

9:50am: Russia and US to meet on New START nuclear arms treaty in Cairo

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that a meeting of the Russia-US bilateral advisory commission on the New START nuclear arms treaty would be held in late November-early December in Cairo, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

9:48am: Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed

The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.

The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge's collapse. Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River to the other side.

9:33am: Russian strike on residential building kills at least five in south Ukraine

Ukraine said Friday that at least five people were killed following a Russian strike on a residential building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, near the frontline.

The attack came as Russia said it was drawing down troops from the nearby city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow's forces captured in Ukraine after they launched their February invasion.

The Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on social media that the toll had risen to five after the latest fatal attack on the city that has been battered for months by Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a "cynical response to our successes at the front."

4:42am: Seoul denies report of arms deal with US for Ukrainian forces

South Korea on Friday denied a report that it would sell artillery shells for use by Ukrainian forces, claiming the munitions - if the ongoing deal negotiation is finalised - will be for US forces only.

The United States was nearing an agreement to purchase 100,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery from Seoul which would be delivered to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing "US officials familiar with the deal".

Washington is Seoul's key security ally, and stations some 27,000 US troops in the South to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

South Korea said Friday that while the arms deal with the US is ongoing, the shells are not meant to be delivered to Ukraine.

3:59am: Japanese national killed fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers

A Japanese man fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers against Russia was killed in combat on Wednesday, becoming the country's first confirmed casualty in the war, authorities in Tokyo said Friday.

A foreign ministry official told AFP the man is believed to be the first Japanese national to have died in Ukraine "since the invasion began in February".

Japan has for months urged its citizens to evacuate the war-ravaged nation and has issued its highest-level warning against travelling there.

While no other details were provided by officials, Jiji Press reported that the man belonged to a squad fighting in eastern Ukraine.

At the start of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly invited foreigners to his country to join an "international legion" that would fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against the Russians.

