In Ukraine’s martyred Mykolaiv, residents hail Russian retreat, dread revenge attacks

On the ground

Following Russian troops' withdrawal from the city of Kherson, hope has been restored to Mykolaiv's residents. Ever since the war in Ukraine started on February 24, the port city, located about 60km from Kherson, has been subjected to almost daily bombings. The regional governor Vitaly Kim announced on Friday evening that it was now "fully liberated". Our special correspondents Taline Oundjian, Luke Shrago and Wassim Daly report.

"It’s a relief, so it will be better, but we are afraid, still." The residents of Mykolaiv, a large port city in southern Ukraine, breathed only a small sigh of relief following the announcement of the Russian withdrawal from Kherson, some 60km away, on Friday.

After eight months of incessant bombing, Mykola, a local resident, hopes that with this Russian setback, "there will be a lot fewer heavy strikes". "But there's a risk that the Russian aggressor will start to take revenge for the agressive behaviour of our armed forces," he adds.

While some 200,000 people are still in Mykolaiv, the regional governor Vitaly Kim has announced that the town is now "fully liberated". The local authorities remain cautious, however, as the city is still within range of Russian rocket attacks.

