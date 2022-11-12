Ukraine foreign minister says 'war goes on' after Kherson victory

HOUR BY HOUR

A Ukrainian service member stands next to a previously captured Russian armoured personnel carrier in the village of Blahodatne, in Kherson region, Ukraine on November 11, 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday that the "war goes on" after the success of retaking the city of Kherson from Russian invaders. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

6:50am: Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory".

"We are winning battles on the ground. But the war continues," foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after Ukraine's triumphant recovery of Kherson – the only regional capital Moscow had captured in the nine months since Russia's invasion.

In the port city located on the Black Sea, the Ukrainian national anthem rang out in the central Kherson square as a small crowd sang along while huddled around a bonfire, a video published by Ukraine's parliament on social media showed.

6:30am: White House hails Ukraine's 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson

The White House on Saturday hailed what it said appeared to be an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine in recapturing the city of Kherson from Russian occupiers.

"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag – and that is quite a remarkable thing," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters as he accompanied President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

Sullivan was speaking after Ukrainian troops entered the city, which was one of the lynchpins in Russia's occupation of swathes of Ukraine.

