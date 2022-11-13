Live: Locals rejoice over Russian retreat from Kherson as demining carried out

HOUR BY HOUR

A local resident looks at graffiti made by Banksy on the wall of a destroyed building in Borodyanka, near Kyiv on November 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to demine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

9:13: Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West was "militarising" southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali.

Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit – the first such meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February – after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend.

Ukraine is set to dominate the agenda with Western leaders likely to publicly confront Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and push the likes of China and India – which have both previously expressed concerns over the war – to criticise Moscow's actions.

Speaking during a press conference at the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, Lavrov scolded the United States over its actions in the region, which both Russia and the West see as a potential strategic geopolitical battleground in the coming decades.

07:30pm: 'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September. Weeks later, the Russian retreat from the city of Kherson has boosted Ukrainian resistance after nearly nine months of fighting and hardship.

In the formerly occupied village of Pravdyne, outside Kherson, returning locals embraced their neighbours, with some unable to hold back tears.

Several disabled anti-tank mines and grenades could be seen in the settlement, which is home to a Polish Roman Catholic church, with a number of damaged buildings also visible.

Speaking from Kherson city centre, Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the regional state administration, said everything was being done to "return normal life" to the area.

While demining is carried out, a curfew has been put in place and movement in and out of the city has been limited, Yanushevych explained in a video posted to social media, in which people could be seen celebrating in the background.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS )

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe