CIA chief arrives in Turkey to talk nuclear use, prisoners with Russian spy chief

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday to hold talks with his Russian counterpart about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, which Moscow has threatened to deploy in Ukraine, and to raise the issue of US prisoners in Russian jails, according to US officials.

The White House National Security Council said the CIA chief was to deliver a message to Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, "on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability".

It said Burns was not meeting with Naryshkin to negotiate anything, as the Ukraine war is in its ninth month and Russia still occupies large swathes of Ukraine territory.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the NSC said in a statement.

"We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," it said.

The visit is the first known high-level face-to-face US-Russian contact since President Vladimir Putin launched the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by US President Joe Biden to caution Putin about the troop buildup around Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly said Russia will defend its territory with all available means, including nuclear weapons, if attacked.

US citizens 'unjustly' detained in Russia

Burns was also to raise the issue of US citizens detained "unjustly" in Russia with the SVR chief.

Russia has imprisoned US basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges as well as Paul Whelan, an auto supply company official who was arrested in 2018 and convicted of spying.

Washington has reportedly offered a prisoner swap, with speculation that it is willing to exchange jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the Americans.

Last week Biden voiced hope that his Russian counterpart would negotiate "more seriously" to free Griner, who was sent to a penal colony on a nine-year sentence after her appeal in Russian courts failed.

"My hope is that now that the election is over that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden said.

'Extremely relevant development'

The US-Russian contact in Turkey was first reported by Russia's Kommersant newspaper. The SVR has not publicly commented on the meeting.

Beyond the war, Russia and the US have a host of outstanding issues to discuss, ranging from the extension of a key nuclear arms reduction treaty, the Syrian civil war and a Black Sea grain deal.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, when asked at the G20 summit in Indonesia about the US-Russian contact in Turkey, said the UN was not involved.

"It's very positive that the US and Russia are having talks because that is an extremely relevant development in relation to the future, but we are not involved," Guterres said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

