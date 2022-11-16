Live: UN chief warns 'absolutely essential to avoid escalating' war in Ukraine

HOUR BY HOUR

This image from social media shows damage caused by a Russian-made missile in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 16, 2022.

A Russian-produced rocket fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 pm local time, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

03:52am: UN chief warns against escalating conflict in Ukraine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted early Wednesday that he was 'very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory.'

The UN chief added that 'it is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.'

.@antonioguterres is very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory. It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.



He sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) November 16, 2022

03:30am: Poland blast may not be from missile fired from Russia, Biden says

The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, US President Joe Biden said.

Biden spoke after global leaders gathered for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after deadly explosions in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.

Asked whether it was too early to say that the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we’ll see.”

The US and NATO countries would fully investigate before acting, he added.

01:15am: G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike, reports Kyodo news agency

Group of Seven leaders are arranging an emergency summit meeting on Wednesday in response to a missile strike in Poland, the Kyodo news agency said citing a Japanese government source.

A Japan and United Kingdom meeting scheduled for the same day has been put on hold, according to the report.

12:57am: No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

Poland has no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday

"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," Andrzej Duda told reporters.

12:38am: Poland increasing monitoring of its airspace, PM says

Poland has decided to increase surveillance of its airspace, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as he confirmed that Poland was studying the possibility of requesting consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty.

12:04am: Biden offers Poland full US support in blast investigation

President Joe Biden offered his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda full US support with the country's probe into a blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden offered full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation," the White House said after the pair spoke.

NATO allies are investigating unconfirmed reports the explosion was caused by stray Russian missiles.

12:02am: UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet on Tuesday said his country was urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support allies as they establish what happened.

"We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO," Sunak said.

I have just spoken with the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary.



We are urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support our allies as they establish what has happened.



We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 15, 2022

11:33pm: Kremlin spokesman says he has no information on incident in Poland

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had no information on an explosion in Poland.

"Unfortunately, I have no information on this," Peskov said in response to a question from Reuters.

The Russian defence ministry denied that Russian missiles had hit Poland.

10:47pm: EU chief calls for meeting of alliance leaders at G20 over Poland

EU chief Charles Michel has said he will call an emergency meeting of EU leaders at the G20 summit in Bali.

In a tweet posted shortly after speaking with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Michel said he assured the Polish leader of the EU's support.

"Just spoke with [Mateusz Morawiecki]. Assured him of full EU unity and solidarity in support of Poland. I will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending G20 here in Bali," Michel tweeted.

Just spoke with @MorawieckiM.



Assured him of full EU unity and solidarity in support of Poland.



I will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending #G20 here in #Bali. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 15, 2022

10:43pm: Biden talks to Polish counterpart

Polish President Andrzej Duda is now talking to his US counterpart Joe Biden, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, has said in a tweet.

10:30pm: NATO chief says 'important all facts established' over Poland 'explosion'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has spoken to Polish President Andrzej Duda and has said the alliance is monitoring the situation.

It was important to find out the facts about what caused a deadly "explosion" in Poland, said Stoltenberg.

"Spoke with President Duda about the explosion in Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 15, 2022

10:20pm: Poland verifying if NATO Article 4 needs to be activated: spokesman

Poland is verifying if it needs to activate Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller has told reporters.

Article 4 calls for all NATO members to consult together if a member state feels threatened by another country or a terrorist organisation. The 30 member states then start formal consultations at the request of the threatened member.

Article 4 does not, however, mean that there will be direct pressure on the alliance to act.

This consultation mechanism has been triggered several times in NATO's history.

Muller also said Poland was increasing the readiness of some military units.

10:01pm Macron in contact with Polish authorities, expects 'discussion' at G20

French President Emmanuel Macron is in contact with Polish authorities and expects a discussion at the G20 summit in Indonesia over the reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland, according to the Elysée presidential office.

Macron is "exploring the possibility of a discussion tomorrow morning...given the presence of all our major European partners and our major allies at the G20," added the French presidential office.

9:57pm: Dutch PM says it's important to establish what exactly happened

The reports about missiles hitting Poland are "serious" and make it very important to establish what has happened, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"Serious reports about missiles hitting Poland and making victims. We are in close contact with Poland and our other NATO partners. It is important now to establish what exactly has happened," Rutte said in a tweet.

9:50pm: Germany in contact with 'Polish friends and NATO allies'

Germany is monitoring the situation in Poland closely and is in contact with Warsaw and its NATO allies, said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

As Poland holds crisis talks after a deadly explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, Baerbock said her "thoughts are with #Poland, our close ally and neighbor".

My thoughts are with #Poland, our close ally and neighbor. We are monitoring the situation closely and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) November 15, 2022

9:44pm: Ukraine calls for NATO summit with Kyiv’s participation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said his country “reaffirms its full solidarity with Poland”. In a Twitter post, Kuleba called for “a NATO summit with Ukraine’s participation to craft further joint actions.”

Ukraine reaffirms its full solidarity with Poland and stands ready to provide any necessary support. Collective response to Russian actions must be tough and principled. Among immediate actions: a NATO summit with Ukraine’s participation to craft further joint actions... 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 15, 2022

9:32pm: Zelensky says Russian missiles hit Poland in 'significant escalation'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian missiles hit Poland in what he said was a "significant escalation" of the conflict.

Russian missiles hit Poland," Zelensky said, according to a text accompanying his nightly video address. He did not provide evidence of the strikes.

"The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles. To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation," said Zelensky.

9:21pm: Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever

Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. "We are all part of the NATO family", he said in a tweet.

Belgium strongly condemns the incident on polish territory and sends its deepest condolences to the family of the victims and to the people of Poland. Belgium stands with Poland. We are all part of the NATO family that is more than ever united and equipped to protect us all. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) November 15, 2022

9:17pm: Outcome of Polish emergency council meeting ‘extremely important’

Reporting from Brussels, FRANCE 24's Pierre Benazet explains the importance of the outcome of Poland’s emergency national security council meeting following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory.

“Based on the outcome of the meeting, there could be a meeting of the 30 NATO permanent representatives in Brussels,” said Benazet. “They are the ones who can discuss the famous Article 5 on which the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is based, which is the clause of mutual defence. Collective defence is at the heart of NATO, Article 5 has only been called upon once, after the 9/11 attacks in the US. It states that when a NATO member is attacked, all NATO members are attacked. So, the stance of the Polish government tonight is going to be extremely important,” said Benazet.

03:43

9:06pm: White House working with Polish government to verify reports of missile strike

The White House said it cannot confirm reports that Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory and is working with the Polish government to gather more information, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are "incredibly concerning", State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

9:02pm: Moscow denies Russian missiles struck Polish territory

Russia's defence ministry has denied reports that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing the claims as a deliberate provocation.

8:58pm: Hungary, Lithuania react to reports of explosion near Poland-Ukraine border

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened a defence council meeting following reports of a deadly explosion in Poland near the Ukrainian border, according to a Hungarian official.

NATO member Lithuania's president has said that "every inch of NATO territory" must be defended.

"Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended," President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions.



Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania 🇱🇹 stands in strong solidarity with Poland 🇵🇱.



Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended! — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 15, 2022

8:06pm: Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, said Polish firefighters.

"Firefighters are on the spot, it's not clear what has happened," said Lukasz Kucy, officer on duty at a nearby firefighters' post.

Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details. The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two.

The Pentagon, however, said it could not corroborate reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland "at this time".

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

The Polish government is holding a crisis meeting to assess the reports at 8pm GMT, Polish state-owned news agency PAP reported.

6:57pm: Seven million homes out of electricity due to Russian missile attacks

Seven million households have been left without electricity after a fresh barrage of Russian strikes targeted the country's power grid.

Russian missile strikes hit and damaged 15 energy facilities across Ukraine, said deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on social media.

"Our power engineers are now doing everything to reconnect the power supply as soon as possible."

6:25pm: UK slams 'callous' Russian attacks, says it shows 'Putin's weakness'

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly has condemned Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukraine, saying it was a sign of President Vladimir Putin’s weakness.

"The callous targeting of Ukrainian cities with more sickening missile attacks today shows only Putin’s weakness," Cleverly said in a tweet.

"Putin is losing on the battlefield and – as we saw today at the G20 – diplomatically too."

The callous targeting of Ukrainian cities with more sickening missile attacks today shows only Putin’s weakness.



Putin is losing on the battlefield and – as we saw today at the G20 – diplomatically too.



#PutinMustFail. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 15, 2022

6:14pm: Moldova reports power cuts due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Moldova has said it is also suffering from electricity outages as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine, and called on Moscow to stop its attacks.

"Parts of Moldova are experiencing power outages as a result of Russia's missiles hitting Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure. Every bomb falling on Ukraine is also affecting Moldova and our people. We call on Russia to stop the destruction now," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.

Parts of Moldova are experiencing power outages as a result of Russia's missiles hitting Ukrainian cities & vital infrastructure.



Every bomb falling on Ukraine is also affecting Moldova and our people.



We call on Russia to stop the destruction now. — Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) November 15, 2022

6:05pm: 'You are war criminals': protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27

Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia's use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff.

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans.

One protester shouted: "You are war criminals". Another held a banner bearing the slogan "fossil fuels kill", calling the Russian delegates "despicable".

Earlier Russia's climate envoy said the country was still actively trying to prevent climate change, and said it was worried that some countries may be using a "difficult geopolitical situation" to justify backsliding on climate

"You are shooting and bombing my people!" "Your climate pledges mean nothing!" "You are war criminals!"

Pro-Ukraine activists disrupt the lone Russia event at #COP27--and are quickly escorted out pic.twitter.com/PgzOPDqkf4 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) November 15, 2022

5:44pm: Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russian border region: governor

The governor of the Belgorod region of southern Russia said two people were killed and three wounded by shelling in a town near the border with Ukraine.

"As a result of shelling this evening on the town of Shebekino, preliminary information suggests that two people are dead and three have been injured. Ambulances have been sent to the scene," Russia's Belgorod regional head Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on social media.

Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of the war in what Moscow said were Ukrainian attacks. Kyiv, without claiming responsibility, has described them as "karma" for Russia's invasion.

5:26pm: US condemns Russian missile strikes in strongly worded statement

Russia's latest missile attacks on Ukraine. "It is not lost on us that, as world leaders meet at the G20 in Bali to discuss the issues of significant importance to the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, Russia again threatens those lives and destroys Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a statement.

"These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war," the statement added.

"The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Sullivan.

5:10pm: 'We will survive' vows Zelensky after Russian missile strikes Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians they could face more Russian missile strikes after a wave of attacks, but said the country would survive.

"I know that the (missile) strikes turned off energy in many places...We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive," he said in a video posted online.

I wish you health. 🇷🇺 launched 85 rockets on our cities, targeting energy infrastructure.

We know for sure what the enemy wants - he won't get it.

20 attacks ahead.

Stay safe, please.

Stay in the shelters.

The attacks turned off our energy system in a lot of our cities. pic.twitter.com/uwnD0SXSdc — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) November 15, 2022

4:57pm: Russia launched 'around 100' missiles on Ukraine

Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine, said a Ukrainian air defence spokesman, in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed October 10, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.

4:31pm: 'Situation critical' after Russia hits power grid

The Ukrainian presidency has said the situation across the country was "critical" after a fresh wave of Russian missiles battered energy facilities, forcing emergency shutdowns and plunging parts of the capital into darkness.

"Russian terrorists carried out another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities. The situation is critical," the deputy head of president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a statement. "The situation in the capital is extremely difficult," the statement added.

4:21pm: At least one person killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, says mayor

At least one person was killed in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, said the city's mayor.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a body had been pulled out of a residential building that was hit in the central Pechersk district.

4:06pm: Missile attacks underscore Ukraine’s urgent air defence needs

Reporting from the southeastern Ukrainian town of Kobleve near Mykolaiv, FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago says the latest Russian missile attacks underscore Ukraine’s urgent need for air defence systems.

02:15

3:55pm: Power cuts, shutdowns follow missile attacks in Ukrainian cities

Officials across Ukraine, including the second-largest city of Kharkiv, and Lviv in the west have reported fresh power cuts and shutdowns after a new barrage of Russian strikes.

The strikes cuased electricity cuts in Kharkiv and Lviv, city officials said. In the eastern region of Sumy, officials announced electricity shutdowns, while in Rivne in the west, officials said Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure resulting in outages.

3:26pm: Explosions heard in cities across Ukraine

Explosions have been reported in several Ukrainian cities in what local officials described as a wave of Russian missile strikes.

There was no immediate word of casualties after the mayors of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported explosions. Interfax Ukraine news agency said blasts were heard in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the northern city of Zhytomyr.

One of residential houses in Kyiv hit by russian missiles today. I wonder how many victims are there 🥲🥲🥲



I’m fine, no worries. #RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/cT2pIup5jr — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) November 15, 2022

2:52pm: Missiles hit two Kyiv residential buildings: mayor

More details of the explosions in the Ukrainian capital coming in: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says two residential buildings were hit by missiles.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defence systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

2:30pm: Two explosions heard in Kyiv, smoke rising over city

At least two explosions have been heard in Kyiv and smoke could be seen rising over the city, according to local news websites.

The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali.

"Russia responds to @Zelensky's powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.

Russia responds to @ZelenskyyUa's powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 15, 2022

2:22pm: France, Turkey will keep up work to allow Ukrainian grain exports: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has said France and Turkey will continue to work towards facilitating Ukrainian grain exports, which were hit by the Russian invasion.

Macron’s remarks on Twitter came shortly after a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Bali.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Joe Biden also met with Erdogan in Bali as pressure mounts for a renewal of the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, which was negotiated by the UN and Turkey. The grain deal enabling Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is set to expire November 19.

La guerre en Ukraine entraîne des risques accrus de famines dans le monde. La Turquie et la France continueront d’œuvrer pour que les exportations se poursuivent sans entrave. pic.twitter.com/TvuPUCCLM6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 15, 2022

12:56pm: Russian-installed civil servants leave Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's Kherson region

Civil servants working for the Russian-installed administration in the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka, next to the huge Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in Ukraine's Kherson region, have left due to intensified shelling, officials said on Tuesday.

"Employees of the Nova Kakhovka city state administration and state and municipal institutions also left the city and were relocated to safe areas in the region," the city's Russian-installed administration said.

11:11am: Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine's terms for negotiations 'unrealistic'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Ukraine's conditions for restarting talks with Moscow were "unrealistic", speaking at the G20 summit where pressure was mounting on Russia to end the conflict.

"I said again that all problems are with the Ukrainian side, which is categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic," Lavrov told reporters, saying he had put forward that position during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

11:04am: Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukraine grain exports

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday discussed a deadly bombing in Istanbul and international efforts to export Ukrainian grain, the White House said.

The two leaders talked on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, touching on several of the issues at the heart of the close, but often contentious US-Turkish relationship.

In a readout, the White House said Biden expressed "deep condolences" for the deaths of six people in a bomb attack in a busy street in Istanbul on Sunday, underlining that "we stand with our NATO ally".

The Turkish government blames the attack on a Kurdish militant group, the PKK, which has denied involvement. On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu refused to accept condolences issued by the US embassy, saying Washington helps to arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

10:54am: Many Ukrainian, Russian prisoners of war subjected to torture, UN says

Prisoners held by both sides in Russia's war in Ukraine have been subjected to torture, including with beatings, electric shocks, and humiliating treatment while naked, UN investigators said Tuesday.

Under international law, "the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment is absolute, even – indeed especially –in times of armed conflict", Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Rights Monitoring Mission, told reporters.

10:35am: 'People still celebrating' in Kherson

"In Kherson itself when we arrived people were still celebrating [the liberation]," FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reported. "Soldiers who we ran into in the city centre, at Freedom Square, said they couldn't walk through there without being hugged, without being given flowers. Emotions are still very much high. But there are still problems despite the fact that people just don't care [...]. The Russians destroyed as much public infrastructure as they could before they left, the city is still without electricity, gas, heat and water."

04:42

10:14am: Russia says it is checking details about Zambian student's death on frontline

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was working to ascertain details about the death of Zambian student on the frontline in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Zambia on Monday asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow had ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.

10:02am: Germany to establish maintenance hub in Slovakia to repair arms sent to Kyiv

Germany will establish a maintenance hub in Slovakia to service and repair weapons it has delivered to Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

"We have reached agreement, and work can start immediately so that all the equipment which has been supplied (to Kyiv) can be repaired after coming out of battle," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

Berlin is planning to train some 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany as part of an EU training mission by June, she added.

9:42am: Russia's Lavrov meets UN Secretary General at G20

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a photo of the pair seated at a table in Bali with Russian and UN flags, but the ministry provided no details of what the pair discussed.

It comes just days before the landmark Black Sea grain deal is set to expire. The initiative, struck in July, unlocked agricultural exports from Ukraine's southern ports and helped push down global food prices. But Moscow has not yet said whether it will extend its participation in the UN-backed deal, which is due to expire on November 19.

7:30am: Macron says France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine

Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.

"Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, de-carbonating our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.

6:53am: Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine, draft declaration says

A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat. The declaration has yet to be adopted.

"Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," it said.

6:07am: Zelensky urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the G20 major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

"We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces," he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

"I am convinced that now is the time when Russia's war must and can be stopped."

Ukrainian forces have been making advances in recent weeks against Russian troops in the east and south, recapturing last week the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia had captured since the February invasion.

5:48am: Residents of Kherson celebrate their freedom

FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports from the city of Kherson, where locals are celebrating the Russian withdrawal.

Many residents do not have heating or running water but they are relieved that the Russian occupation is over.

01:50 A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian defence force member in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. © Bernat Armangue, AP

4:04am: Macron calls for Paris and Beijing to work together on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and China's leader Xi Jinping shook hands as they began discussions on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is expected to pile pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and address the global fallout from the war.

We must "unite forces to respond... to international crises like Russia's war in Ukraine", Macron told Xi.

On Monday, the French presidency said Macron would tell the Chinese president it was in "your interest" to pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table over the Ukraine conflict.

Xi meanwhile made no mention of the conflict in his opening remarks, calling more broadly for the two countries to "uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation".

The pair met a day after Xi held marathon talks with US President Joe Biden, with the leaders vowing to prevent their rivalry from spilling over into outright conflict.

3:46am: European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons”.

Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.

“Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the UN charter,” Michel said. “The Kremlin has decided to weaponise food, driving up hunger, poverty and instability.”

