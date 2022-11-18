Live: Fresh Russian strikes batter Ukraine energy grid as first snow falls

Hour by hour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on September 8, 2022.

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the country's energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter looms and temperatures drop. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1)

Advertising Read more

7:07am: Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate end of Ukraine war

Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv was possible, the pontiff called on everyone not to give up.

"But everyone must commit to demilitarising hearts, starting with their own, and then defusing, disarming violence. We must all be pacifists. Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue," he told the paper.

6:01am: Ukraine war is Asia's problem too, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".

5:40am: New wave of Russian strikes batter Ukraine grid as first snow falls

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the country's energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

Repeated barrages have disrupted electricity and water supplies across Ukraine, but the Kremlin blamed civilians' suffering on Kyiv's refusal to negotiate, rather than on Russian attacks.

AFP journalists in several Ukrainian cities said the latest assault coincided with the season's first snow, after officials in Kyiv warned of "difficult" days ahead.

"Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the regions of Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were most affected.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters and AP)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe