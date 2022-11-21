Live: IAEA team set to inspect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after ‘madness’ of attacks

WAR IN UKRAINE

File photo of a Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during an IAEA team visit on September 1, 2022.

A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts on Monday are set to conduct an assessment of the shelling impact on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the head of the UN's atomic watchdog denounced the "madness" of the weekend's attacks near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and warned Russia and Ukraine that they were "playing with fire". Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

7:12pm: 'Playing with fire' UN chief warns Russia and Ukraine

As Russia and Ukraine traded blame over the weekend's shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has warned that whoever fired artillery at the plant was "playing with fire".

A team of IAEA inspectors is set to visit the plant on Monday to assess the damage.

Grossi has denounced the "targeted" strikes in a statement released Sunday night. "The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing," he said. "Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable ... Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately," he added.

"As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!"

There were more than a dozen blasts over the weekend near the site, said the IAEA statement.

