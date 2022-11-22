Live: As winter sets in, Ukraine urges evacuations from war-ravaged Kherson

A fisherman on the Dnipro River as smoke rises from an oil reserve in Kherson after an attack on November 20, 2022.

Ukraine urged the elderly and vulnerable residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv to evacuate the recently liberated regions as a harsh winter sets in with a lack of power, heating and water due to Russian strikes on the country's infrastructure. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:58am: Blackouts likely to continue until end-March, says Ukrainian energy provider

Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts at least until the end of March, according to the head of a major energy provider.

Half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, leaving millions of people without electricity and water as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.

Sergey Kovalenko, head of the YASNO private energy provider for Kyiv, said workers are rushing to complete repairs before the winter cold arrives.

"I would like everyone to understand: Ukrainians will most likely live with blackouts until at least the end of March," Kovalenko said in a post on his Facebook page

6:41am: Residents urged to evacuate Kherson, Mykolaiv

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv, which Russian forces have been shelling for months, to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said the government will provide transportation, accommodations and medical care for them.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

