Live: Russia dismantling nuclear missiles to shell Ukraine, says UK

A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a destroyed building of the International Airport of Kherson in the village of Chornobaivka, outskirts of Kherson, on November 20, 2022.

Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday. This comes amid widespread power outages through Ukraine as Russia attacks the country's infrastructure and bombards Kherson in what appears to be retaliation for Ukrainian military success in the region. Follow our live blog to see how all the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

9:36am: Ukraine president’s chief of staff: Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine

The head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday Russia would answer for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the tragedy.

8:10am: Russian air strikes kill several in attack on Ukrainian city of Kherson

At least 15 people have been reported killed by Russian missile attacks on Kherson in what appears to be a retaliation against the Ukrainian civilian population due to Ukraine's military victories in the region. FRANCE 24's Carys Garland reports.

8:05am: 'People in many regions of Ukraine are going to have to expect rolling blackouts'

FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Noviy Buh, in Ukraine, on power outages caused by Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian power grids namely in Kyiv.

8:00am: Putin meets with moblised soldiers' mothers amid rising anti-war sentiment

Following the "partial mobilisation" announced by the Russian governement, Putin met with Russian mothers and expressed that he "shares their pain". However, not all mothers are invited to talk with the president. FRANCE 24's Antonia Karrigan reports.

7:31am: Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine

Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday.

"Whatever Russia's intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia's stock of long range missiles", the defence ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response:



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZ6by8tN5p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022

