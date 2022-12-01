Live: UN launches 'biggest humanitarian programme' ever for Ukraine, climate

Hour by hour

The United Nations flag files overhead during a general meeting of the organisation held on 22 September, 2022.

The United Nations and partners on Thursday launched an appeal for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023 with tens of millions of additional people expected to need humanitarian assistance, including those in Ukraine and displaced by the Russian invasion. Follow our blog for the latest events. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

6:03am: UN launches record humanitarian funding appeal for Ukraine, climate

The UN appealed for record funds for aid next year, as the Ukraine war and other conflicts, climate emergencies and the still-simmering pandemic push more people into crisis, and some towards famine.

The United Nations' annual Global Humanitarian Overview estimated that 339 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year -- a staggering 65 million more people than the estimate a year ago.

The annual appeal by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations said that providing aid to the 230 million most vulnerable people across 68 countries would require a record $51.5 billion.

Climate events, food insecurity, forced displacement and conflict have taken a dire toll on a range of countries, not least on Ukraine, where Russia's full-scale invasion in February has left millions in dire need.

"Next year is going to be the biggest humanitarian programme" the world has ever seen, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

