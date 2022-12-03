Fashion gets inclusive as UN marks International Day of Disabled Persons

ON THE CATWALK

More than a billion people across the world live with some form of disabilty. There are several initiatives in France to improve inclusiveness, but visibility remains low in several sectors – including the fashion industry. As the UN on Saturday marks International Day for Persons with Disabilities, FRANCE 24 takes a sneak peak behind the scenes at a fashion show that has placed people with disabilities centre stage.

As she gets ready to hit the runway in a haute couture dress, Ludivine, a model with just one arm, is thrilled to be part of a very special fashion event.

"Disabled people belong in fashion. And they need to be included, because bodies can be scarred, or damaged. There are deformities yes, but there's so much that can still be done," she explains.

For Jacqueline Uwera, a Rwandan refugee with several disabilities and founder of the Défilé Solidaire project, it's a dream come true.

"It's supportive, it's collective thanks to the volunteers. We're coming together to show that we're like everyone else. We're proud to be able to do things for our future," said Uwera.

