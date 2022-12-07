‘I thought of Russians as our brothers – how could they commit such an abomination?’

ON THE GROUND

An apartment building gutted by a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol.

The city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine lies just across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, exposed to daily Russian bombardment and unable to return fire. FRANCE 24's reporters spoke to residents burning with rage at the misery Russia has inflicted on their country.

Home to 115,000 people before the war, Nikopol has lost more than half its population since Russian forces took over the area across the Dnipro in the first days of fighting, placing their artillery units around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Ukrainian forces say they cannot return fire for fear of causing a nuclear disaster. And for those left behind in Nikopol, life in the city has become a misery.

FRANCE 24’s Robert Parsons, Pauline Godart and Raid Abu Zaideh spoke to residents of a gutted apartment block days after it was struck by Russian fire. Click on the player above to watch their report.

