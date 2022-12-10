Live: Nobel Peace Prize to award human rights activists from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

hour by hour

2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners The Head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk, the Chairman of the Russian human rights organisation Memorial Yan Rachinsky, and Natalia Pinchuk, wife of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner - jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, pose for a photo at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on December 9, 2022.

A trio representing the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:00am: Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to honour organisations at centre of Ukraine war

A trio representing the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, showing no sign of giving up the fight against Vladimir Putin and his Minsk ally.

Jailed Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial, and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) will be presented with their awards at a formal ceremony in Oslo.

2:23am: Australia to impose sanctions on Russia, Iran

Australia's foreign minister said on Saturday the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it called "egregious" human rights violations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities including seven Russians involved in what the foreign minister said was the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In addition to human rights sanctions, Wong said Australia was placing further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranians and one Iranian business for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"The supply of drones to Russia is evidence of the role Iran plays in destabilising global security. This listing highlights that those who provide material support to Russia will face consequences," she said.

