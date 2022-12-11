LIVE - Ukrainian forces attack occupied city of Melitopol

WAR IN UKRAINE

Police officers walk at the site of a car bomb explosion outside a building housing a local TV station in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine on October 25, 2022.

Ukraine has attacked the occupied city of Melitopol, located in the country's southeast. Both the Russian-installed authorities and exiled Ukrainian officials report there were casualties during the attack.Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:02am: More than 1.5 million people without power in Odessa

The power cuts were caused by Russian "kamikaze drones", according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Only critical infrastructure including hospitals and maternity wards currently have access to electricity. The region's energy authority says repairs could take weeks, and perhaps up to three months.

France 24's Rob Parsons has the latest from Odessa.

3:12am: Ukrainian forces launch attack on occupied Melitopol

Pro-Moscow authorities in the area say a missile attack has killed two people and injured 10, while the exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov says scores of "invaders" have been killed. Fedorov claims the attack hit a church that Russians had turned into a gathering place. An advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky says the city of Melitopol is key to the defence of the south. "If [the city] falls, the entire line all the way to Kherson collapses", he claimed in a video interview on social media.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the reports of the attacks or deaths.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

