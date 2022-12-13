Denmark gets a new government, six weeks after elections

Denmark's Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party Mette Frederiksen speaks at the Social Democratic Party location in Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, early on November 2, 2022. © Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP
Denmark has a new government after weeks of negotiations that will bring together a left-right political alliance between the Moderates, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesda

"A new government will be presented on Thursday," the left-wing Frederiksen told reporters, following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in November.

