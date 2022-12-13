Denmark gets a new government, six weeks after elections
Issued on: Modified:
Denmark has a new government after weeks of negotiations that will bring together a left-right political alliance between the Moderates, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesda
Advertising
"A new government will be presented on Thursday," the left-wing Frederiksen told reporters, following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in November.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe