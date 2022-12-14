MEP Eva Kaili, held in Qatar graft case, to remain in custody until next week

In this handout photograph taken and released by the European Parliament, Greek politician and Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili speaks during a meeting in Brussels on December 7, 2022. © Eric Vidal, European Parliament / AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The Greek MEP charged with corruption in an alleged bribery plot by Qatar will remain in pre-trial detention until at least December 22, her lawyer said Wednesday, after a hearing was postponed.