MEP Eva Kaili, held in Qatar graft case, to remain in custody until next week

In this handout photograph taken and released by the European Parliament, Greek politician and Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili speaks during a meeting in Brussels on December 7, 2022. © Eric Vidal, European Parliament / AFP
The Greek MEP charged with corruption in an alleged bribery plot by Qatar will remain in pre-trial detention until at least December 22, her lawyer said Wednesday, after a hearing was postponed.

Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old former newsreader, was arrested last week as Belgian police conducted a series of raids on the homes and offices of figures linked to the European Parliament and seized at least 1.5 million euros in cash.

