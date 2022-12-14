MEP Eva Kaili, held in Qatar graft case, to remain in custody until next week
Issued on:
The Greek MEP charged with corruption in an alleged bribery plot by Qatar will remain in pre-trial detention until at least December 22, her lawyer said Wednesday, after a hearing was postponed.
Advertising
Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old former newsreader, was arrested last week as Belgian police conducted a series of raids on the homes and offices of figures linked to the European Parliament and seized at least 1.5 million euros in cash.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe