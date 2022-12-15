EU prosecutor seeks to strip immunity from Kaili, fellow Greek MEP amid bribery scandal

European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on November 22, 2022.

The EU chief prosecutor urged the European Parliament on Thursday to strip two Greek MEPs of their immunity from prosecution -- including Eva Kaili, the face of a foreign bribery scandal.

Prosecutor Laura Kovesi's office said Kaili, a socialist, and her conservative colleague Maria Spyraki were suspects in a separate case related to the payment of parliamentary assistants.

Kaili has already been charged in a Belgian investigation into alleged bribes said to have been paid by World Cup host Qatar to burnish its image and influence EU policy.

In that case a Belgian magistrate concluded that her parliamentary immunity would not apply as she was allegedly caught red-handed with thousands of euros in cash.

But in the separate issue of parliamentary allowances and assistants' pay she continues to enjoy protection as an MEP, as does her political rival Spyraki, who has no link to the bribery scandal.

"Today, in accordance with the procedures laid down by Union law, the European Chief Prosecutor requested the lifting of immunity of Ms Eva Kaili, Member of the European Parliament, and Ms Maria Spyraki, Member of the European Parliament," the statement said.

"Based on an investigative report received from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of accredited parliamentary assistants."

Lifting an MEP's immunity from criminal investigation requires a vote of the parliament.

The EU prosecutor has written to the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, to ask for such a vote to be timetabled, a source told AFP.

Kaili's arrest last week sent shock waves through the European Parliament amid calls for transparency and anti-corruption reform.

Qatar denies any connection to the case and says any suspicion of wrongdoing was "gravely misinformed".

(AFP)

