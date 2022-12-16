At least 10 people killed in apartment fire near French city of Lyon

Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, on December 16, 2022 in Vaulx-en-Velin.

Ten people, including five children from age 3 to 15 years, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin near the French city of Lyon, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, as he headed to the site.

Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," he said, adding that he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

Around 180 firefighters were at the site early Friday morning and the fire is now extinguished, Darmanin said.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building. A security cordon has been set up at the site.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

