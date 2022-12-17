Live: Kyiv warns of long outages after Russian missiles batter power grid

A man cooks food on a fire in the yard of an apartment building during a blackout in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, December 16, 2022.

Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia's latest wave of attacks on the power grid prompted accusations of "war crimes". Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

6:48am: Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said.

Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of air-raid sirens as the barrage targeted critical infrastructure in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia. The head of the Ukrainian armed forces said they intercepted 60 of 76 missiles launched.

“My beautiful sunshine. What am I going to do without you?” wailed Svytlana Andreychuk in the arms of Red Cross staffers. Her sister Olha was one of at least three people killed when a missile slammed into a four-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih.

