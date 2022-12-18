Live: Electricity restored to almost six million Ukrainians after strikes, says Zelensky

HOUR BY HOUR

People walk past a Christmas tree during heavy fog at the Sofiyska square on December 17, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday electricity had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, but noted ongoing problems with heat and water supplies, and "large-scale outages" in many regions. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

9:02am: Heating restored in freezing Kyiv, says Mayor Klitschko

Heating has been fully restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday.

"The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally." Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin's February 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide and cutting access to heat and water.

Temperatures in Kyiv and many places across Ukraine were below freezing on Sunday morning, with forecasts expecting them to dip to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 °F) in the capital by the evening.

Kyiv is by far the largest city in Ukraine with an estimated population of about 3 million, with up to two million more in the Kyiv region.

As of late Saturday, a third of the city remained without power.

8:07am: Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine worked Saturday to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia's latest wave of attacks pitched multiple cities into darkness and forced people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.

The volley of missiles unleashed Friday came as President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday electricity had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, but noted ongoing problems with heat and water supplies, and "large-scale outages" in many regions.

"The main thing today is energy," he said in his nightly address. "There is still a lot of work to do to stabilise the system."

In the capital Kyiv, the metro had stopped running so that people wrapped in winter coats could take shelter at underground stations, but Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday the service had resumed.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

