Kyiv grapples with freezing temperatures as Russia pummels power grid

Kyiv residents board up shop windows after a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are relying on petrol-fuelled generators to stay warm as Russia continues to pummel the country's critical infrastructure with missile strikes and drone attacks, causing daily power cuts. Our reporter spoke to local residents battling freezing temperatures in the Ukrainian capital.

