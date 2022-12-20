WAR IN UKRAINE
Kyiv grapples with freezing temperatures as Russia pummels power grid
Issued on:
Residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are relying on petrol-fuelled generators to stay warm as Russia continues to pummel the country's critical infrastructure with missile strikes and drone attacks, causing daily power cuts. Our reporter spoke to local residents battling freezing temperatures in the Ukrainian capital.
Click on the player above for the report by FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar, and watch the video below for his latest updates on the war in Ukraine.
