Live: Ukraine's Zelensky to meet with Biden in Washington

In this file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 8, 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Wednesday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden and an address to Congress, according to the White House. Read our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:29am: Russia's Medvedev says discussed Ukraine war in meeting with China's Xi

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping in a visit to Beijing. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership", cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.

7:16am: Zelensky says 'on my way to US' for talks on Ukraine defence

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Wednesday he was on his way to the United States for talks with US President Joe Biden and to address Congress. "On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine," Zelensky said on his Twitter account.

"In particular @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings".

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

7:04am: Ukraine's Zelensky plans US visit in first trip abroad since war began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and address Congress on Wednesday during a visit to Washington, his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, the White House said.

Zelensky will join Biden at the White House for the announcement of a "significant new package of security assistance", said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. A senior administration official said the package included advanced Patriot air defence missiles.

6:49am: Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".

Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February, and there has been growing Russian and Belarusian military activity in recent months.

