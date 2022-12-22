After nightfall, Kyiv is plunged into darkness

ON THE GROUND

Kyiv is almost entirely dark once night falls.

People in and around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are enduring power cuts caused by weeks of Russian missile and drone strikes on infrastructure that have deprived them of electricity and heat in sub-zero temperatures. As night falls, Ukraine's capital is plunged into near-total darkness.

Following the drone strikes that targeted Ukraine on Sunday night, the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region are once again experiencing severe power cuts. Only 20% of the city's electricity resources are currently operational, according to Ukrainian officials. Access to food and water have also been dramatically affected by the power cuts.

The electricity company that manages the distribution network says it can no longer replace equipment damaged by Russian strikes. It takes six to eight months to manufacture such equipment, but Ukrainian factories are at a standstill.

For Irina, a retired Ukrainian woman, the situation is dire. ''The entire building needs electricity to work properly, nothing is connected, the fridge is off, everything is getting rotten."

