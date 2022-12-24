For Ukrainians guarding Kyiv’s airspace, Patriot missiles could be a game changer

ON THE GROUND

Ukrainian soldiers on the lookout for incoming Russian missiles or drones.

Ukrainian military commanders say the delivery of a US-made Patriot Missile Battery will provide a much-needed boost to their efforts to protect cities from Russian missile and drone attacks. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground witnessed first-hand how Ukrainian soldiers are defending their airspace from Moscow's assaults.

Advertising Read more

The Patriot system is part of a huge package of US military assistance unveiled this week in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.

The announcement marks a significant victory for Ukraine, which has repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system to fend off Russian attacks targeting the country's critical infrastructure.

FRANCE 24’s reporters Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas met a team of Ukrainian soldiers guarding the sky over Kyiv from the roof a building, where they keep a lookout for signs of incoming missiles or drones.

Click on the video player above to watch their report.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe