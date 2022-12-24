Live: Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after deadly shelling of Kherson

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned a Russian act of "terror" after at least five people were killed on Saturday in a strike on the centre of Kherson in southern Ukraine. The attack comes a day after the US House of Representatives gave final approval to a $45 billion aid package to help Kyiv combat Russia's invasion. Read our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

12:30pm: Ukrainian church allows Dec. 25 celebrations amid widening feud with Moscow

While Ukraine’s Orthodox worshippers traditionally celebrate Christmas on January 7, that is likely to change for many this year, with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine for the first time allowing its congregations to celebrate on December 25.

Reporting from Kyiv, FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar talks us through the latest sign of a growing rift with the Orthodox Church in Russia.

01:26

11:10am: Ukraine says five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned an act of "terror" after a deadly Russian attack on the centre of Kherson, the recently liberated Russian city which Moscow claims to have annexed.

His aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at least five people were killed by the Russian strike, and another 20 were wounded.

"These are not military facilities," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, describing the attacks as "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure".

10:15am: Ukraine official urges 'liquidation' of Iranian weapons factories

A top Ukrainian presidential aide has called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accuses Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions", before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.

Iran, planning to boost missile, drone supplies for Russia, blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions…

Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept, & move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arrest of suppliers… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 24, 2022

Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine since September. Iran denies the allegations.

Ukraine's espionage chief said in an interview released on Friday that Russia had already launched around 540 of the drones at military and energy targets in Ukraine.

5:20am: For Ukrainians guarding Kyiv’s airspace, Patriot missiles could be a game changer

Ukrainian military commanders say the delivery of a US-made Patriot Missile Battery will provide a much-needed boost to their efforts to protect cities from Russian missile and drone attacks.

FRANCE 24’s team on the ground witnessed first-hand how Ukrainian soldiers are defending their airspace from Moscow's assaults.

01:59 Ukrainian soldiers on the lookout for incoming Russian missiles or drones. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

11:45pm: Japanese companies to stop insuring ships in Russian waters

Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance started notifying shipowners about their decision on Friday, the business daily reported.

The insurers' decision was prompted by reinsurance companies refusing to take on risks related to the war that Moscow launched 10 months ago, the newspaper said.

9:35pm: US approves $45 billion aid package for Ukraine

US lawmakers gave approval to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine and its NATO allies. This military and economic assistance, part of a huge Washington spending bill, follows US aid worth around $50 billion sent to Ukraine earlier this year, as well sanctions imposed on Russia by the West that now include a cap on Russian oil prices.

In a dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told lawmakers that the aid was not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe