‘Tearing ourselves away’: Ukrainians break with Russian Orthodox Christmas tradition

According to an Interfax poll carried out in Ukraine in November, 44 percent of Ukrainians said they agreed with the idea of celebrating Christmas on December 25 rather than the traditional Orthodox date of January 7.

In a small Orthodox church in Ukraine some 20 kilometres from the Russian border, the congregation chose to celebrate Christmas on December 25 rather than the traditional January 7, their way of protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas report from Bogodukhiv.

“I don't want anything to do with those who bombard our country and massacre our children,” said one worshipper.

The church’s priest, Father Guenadiy Gontcharov, spent 70 days in his basement to escape the bombardment during the Russian occupation of his village.

“They brought us horror, death and ruin. I don't want to be associated with a Patriarch and a clergy who despise us and wish us dead,” said Gontcharov, referring to Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, which marks Christmas on January 7.

“We are tearing ourselves away from this imperial domination. Now that we're free, we can say that we're independent from Moscow's Orthodox churches,” he said.

Some of those who came to the church in Bogodukhiv prayed for their family members caught up in the conflict. Others prayed that victory would come soon.

