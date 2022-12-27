France signs deal for sale of two observation satellites to Poland

French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu looks on as he leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the presidential Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on November 29, 2022. © Emmanuel Dunand, AFP
France and Poland have signed a deal for the sale of two French observation satellites to Poland, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter. 

"This major contract reflects Poland's trust in our technology and industry," Lecornu said after meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

The Polish Armament Agency said the net value of the deal is around 575 million euros ($611.69 million) and that the launch into space of the Polish satellites produced by Airbus Defence & Space is to be completed by 2027.

