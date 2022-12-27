Live: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia, Moscow says

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a teleconference call in Moscow on June 22, 2022.

The United States and its NATO allies, together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published Monday. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT +1).

5:43: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia, Moscow says

The US and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published Monday.

"The actions of the countries of the collective West and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky under their control confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said.

"It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country."

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AFP and AP)

