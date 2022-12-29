EU graft scandal not ‘Italian’ but rather a ‘Socialist job’, says PM Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. © Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an "Italian job," and said it should rather be called a "Socialist job," as members of that party are involved.